Joe Fitzpatrick signs deal with Boxing Ireland Promotions

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Joe Fitzpatrick has joined forces with Boxing Ireland Promotions.

The lightweight was officially unveiled at a press event in Sylvester’s Café in North Belfast this this week.

Fitzpatrick was also confirmed as the headliner of the upcoming ‘Celtic Clash 8’ show which is set for a to-be-announced date and location in Belfast this May.

Turning pro in 2015 under Mark Dunlop but has suffered from inactivity of late – last fighting in October 2017.

Speaking at the press conference Fitzpatrick said: “Hopefully I will be fighting in May and hopefully get out before that.

“It was the best deal I was offered and I have spoken to a few people. I want the Irish title before the end of the year,” he added.