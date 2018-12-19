Josh Warrington vows to retain IBF crown against Carl Frampton

Josh Warrington is “hungry” and ready to give his fans another night to remember when he aims to successfully defend the IBF world featherweight crown against Carl Frampton at the Manchester Arena.

Leeds champion Warrington, 28, was roared to victory by a partisan crowd at Elland Road when he took the title off Lee Selby in January and is renowned for his ardent following.

Frampton, a two-weight world champion, is also expected to be well supported, now training with Jamie Moore at his gym in Astley.

The 31-year-old will be returning to a venue where he defeated Scott Quigg in 2016 to retain his IBF crown and win the WBA version.

And Warrington told his fans to get ready for another memorable showdown.

“It is an honour and pleasure to fight at the Manchester Arena, and I know it is a great atmosphere.

“My fans will bring in more noise, so will Carl’s fans, it will be something else in there,” Warrington said.

“I am hungry. I have won the world title and am not going to give it up just like that.

“It is going to be a great fight and I can’t wait.”

Warrington feels well set to deliver a “special” performance.

“The fans have followed me on my journey, they have been very loyal. They will make a lot of noise and the pubs around Leeds will all be packed, the fanbase has got bigger and bigger, nationally as well,” he said.

“With the two sets of fans bouncing off each other, the noise is going to be unbelievable in a great venue. It is going to be a special one on Saturday night.

“For those who have followed me over the years, thank you it genuinely means a lot and on Saturday night we will be celebrating because my title is going nowhere.

“I will still be champion and the next chapter will start next year, but until then, let’s enjoy it on Saturday - and still....”