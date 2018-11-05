Kell Brook returns to face Michael Zerafa on December 8

Kell Brook will take on little-known Michael Zerafa on December 8 at the Sheffield Arena in a final eliminator for the WBA light-middleweight title.

The former IBF welterweight champion dazzled on his initial foray up to the 154lb division in March, stopping fringe contender Sergey Rabchenko inside two rounds.

However, Brook is courting a bout with Amir Khan and it seems he will have to move back down to the welterweight limit of 147lbs in order to finally secure a showdown against his British rival.

For his next challenge against Australia’s Zerafa (25-2, 14KOs), Brook will be trained by former boxer and friend John Fewkes due to the unavailability of Dominic Ingle.

Brook said: “I want to close the year in special fashion and set up some blockbuster fights in 2019 - I was ringside for Amir Khan’s last fight, so let’s see if he’ll be there on December 8, or will he be too shook for Brook?

“This is the biggest opportunity of Zerafa’s career and he will be coming over here to take my scalp but there’s levels in this game and I need to put him away to get the big fights that I desire.”