Larne boxer Kelvin McDonald heads for Dublin showdown

Larne teenager Kelvin McDonald features in a grudge match in Dublin on March 30.

The super featherweight - in just his second fight - will take on old rival Declan ‘Dollar Dec’ Kenna on the Assassin Promotions and Boxing Ireland Promotions ‘Clash of the Titans’ card at the National Stadium.

Before turning professional, McDonald defeated Kenna in a semi-pro fight and the Dubliner has been calling for a rematch ever since, following the youngster into the pros to chase the fight.

McDonald is only too happy to oblige and is looking forward to the challenge.

“It was more a case of when - whether it would be on this show or a later one. I wanted it as soon as possible. It’s a bigger platform, a bigger show.

“I had multiple people telling me not to take it - and others saying ‘why not?’ - but at the end of the day, he doesn’t have the boxing experience that I do, my boxing superiority will show, he won’t get near me.”

The outspoken Kenna, who comes from a mixed martial arts background, is attempting to goad McDonald into a brawl, claiming the Ulster youngster ‘ran’ in their first fight.

It’s an obvious tactic but McDonald promises that he won’t oblige in the war wish and that his skills, honed from a decade in the sport, will shine through.

“When it comes down to it, it’s boxing, it’s hit and not get hit. You have to do what you have to do to win.

“I watched the fight a couple of times and he actually was on the back foot more than I was. I was pushing him back.”

McDonald is hoping to bring a band of supporters down south with him but he will be going into the lion’s den on March 30, with Kenna being a noted ticket-seller.

A hostile atmosphere isn’t an issue, though, for the teenage talent who coolly outlines how he will approach the fight.

“The fight with him, I always wanted it in Dublin - just to prove that the crowd doesn’t bother me, I like going into someone’s territory to prove them wrong, taking the excuses out off their hands.”

Indeed, having come through a tough debut, McDonald believes he is more experienced and more-equipped to deal with the occasion than his opponent who is 11 years his senior.

And the Larne lad believes he will be calm and collected on the night.

“He’ll be nervous, I’ll not be nervous. My first fight against Alec Bazza was an Ulster derby, in Belfast, his home show, his promoter, there was pressure on that one and I have that experience. There’s no pressure on me now, it will all be on him.”

‘Clash of the Titans’ is headlined by a vacant Irish featherweight title fight between Eric Donovan and Stephen McAfee.

Tickets for the night cost €40 (general), €60 (ringside), and (€100 VIP) and are available from Ticketmaster.ie or Universe.com or direct at 077 0988 6872.