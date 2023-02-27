With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mike Tyson in attendance, both fighters received millions for their part in an eight-round cruiserweight contest that Fury won by split decision against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

There were many questions heading into the event with doubts surrounding the skill of both men, who had a combined 14 professional fights between them, while Fury – the younger brother of heavyweight champion, Tyson – was Paul’s first “real” challenge in the boxing world having mainly taken on fellow internet personalities or MMA stars to date.

‘The Problem Child’ knocked 23-year-old Fury down in the final round but it wasn’t enough to keep his unbeaten record intact with two judges scoring it 76-73 for Fury and the other giving it to Paul (75-74).

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury squared off in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening

With Paul having a rematch clause in his contract, it’s highly likely the pair square off once again later this year, but here’s what local boxing stars had to say on Twitter about the fight, scorecard and more:

Former world champion, Carl Frampton: “On further examination of my scorecard. Fury won the round where he had a point deducted for holding, meaning it was 9-9 rather than 10-8 to Paul. Which means I scored it 76-73 Fury.”

WBA featherweight world title challenger, Michael Conlon: “Fair play Jake Paul for a YouTuber he’s good he did well, but he’s not a boxer. #PaulFury”

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist, Paddy Barnes: “Tommy won that easy enough...Split decision wasn't even a close fight.”

Two-time WBO European champion, Conrad Cummings: “Pretty **** fight like expected between two novices, but massive respect on the millions of pounds money heist between them. Also, for the record Tommy Fury has a fantastic head of hair.”