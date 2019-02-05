Michael Conlan glad to have Paddy Barnes on New York bill

Michael Conlan is ecstatic to have MTK Global team-mate Paddy Barnes join him at Madison Square Garden on March 17.

The pair will lead a St Patrick’s Day boxing party in New York with Conlan taking on Ruben Garcia Hernande and Barnes back against Oscar Mojica.

Conlan said: “It’s fantastic to have Paddy on the card with me. He’s been looking to get on one of these St Paddy’s Day cards since my first one so to finally have him on is great.

“I think the Americans will love him - everyone who meets him does.

“Me fighting at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day is becoming a tradition and that’s always been the plan since I first signed with Top Rank.”

Addressing Mexico’s all-action Hernandez as an opponent, Conlan added: “I’ve watched him a few times now and he’s an experienced fighter who know his way around the ring. He went the full distance with Donaire last year so he’s obviously tough.

“He’s a little different to what I’ve come across before. He comes with more of a Mexican style and will be in front of me trying to take my head off at times. It’s just what I’ve been looking forward to it.”

It will be two years to the day since Conlan made his professional debut at the same venue amid wildly enthusiastic support.