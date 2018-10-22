Michael Conlan to fight on Carl Frampton versus Josh Warrington undercard in Manchester

The Belfast side of theManchester Arena show headlined by the IBF world featherweight title showdown between Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton has been strengthened by the addition of Michael Conlan to the bill.

The blue-chip prospect and former world amateur champion will have his tenth professional fight in Manchester.

onlan said: “I am really excited to be fighting on the same card as my stablemate and friend, Carl Frampton. I am looking to step up in class and reach 10-0 as a pro by Christmas.

“The Conlan Revolution rolls into Manchester!”

Tickets are priced at £50 Upper Tier, £80 Tier, £100 Tier, £150 Tier, £200 Floor/Tier, £300 Floor, £400 Floor, £600 Inner Ring VIP Hospitality and are available.