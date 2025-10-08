Euro Million winner Frances Connolly (right) posing with Paul Johnston, Project Manager at Monkstown Boxing Club, in Northern Ireland. Issue date: Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Media Assignments

A team of volunteer painters - who between them have won over £120 million in the National Lottery - have been helping to redecorate a boxing club in Newtownabbey that is proving a life-line for vulnerable youth.

Taking place ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10 October, the winners’ visit will support the club in its aims to provide a welcoming space for young people, supporting their mental, emotional and physical wellbeing.

Established more than 40 years ago, Monkstown Boxing Club provides education support programmes, using sport and youth work to help young people develop academic, emotional and life skills.

Head coach Paul Johnston, who was awarded an MBE in 2022 for his work with hundreds of disadvantaged children, said, “We are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery winners for giving up their time to paint our club. We are so much more than a boxing club - we are a place where cycles are broken, potential is unlocked and greatness is truly unleashed. We can’t wait to unveil our new look to our members, and we’re thrilled to have had the winners along to help make this a reality.”

National Lottery Scratchcard winner Claire Marks at the Monkstown Boxing Club in Newtonabbey, Northern Ireland. Issue date: Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Media Assignments

Among the painting team was Frances Connolly from County Tyrone, who scooped £115 million on EuroMillions six years ago. Following her win, Frances and husband Patrick launched a charitable foundation – The PFC Trust – to support community groups in achieving their goals.

Frances said: “Since our win, I have been passionate about getting involved with charitable groups and causes close to my heart. So, I was more than happy to be part of the team helping to give Monkstown Boxing Club a new look and loved getting stuck in with everyone!

“It was lovely to spend time meeting the young people who use the club, along with the incredibly inspirational team who work there every day. I hope our efforts go some way to improving the space for the local people who value it so much.”

Joining Frances were Jonny and Christina Johnston, from County Fermanagh, who won £3.8 million in 2023.

Jonny said: “Seeing the work that Monkstown Boxing Club does has been amazing – it’s clear that the young people attending are at the centre of everything happening there.

“From the boxing sessions right through to the wellbeing support they provide, the team is fully committed to enriching their lives. Being part of today has been a great experience and I’m proud to have played a role in developing what is already a fantastic space.”

Completing the painting team were Catherine Kidd, from Draperstown, who won £1 million in 2017 and Claire Marks, from Ballyclare, who won £250,000 in 2015.

Monkstown Boxing Club also provides young men’s and young women’s groups, a breakfast and after school’s club, youth leadership and employability programmes working with over 250 young people and families on a weekly basis accessing activities, services and support.

The boxing club works hard to reduce the number of children leaving mainstream education through initiatives which have received more than £1.6 million of National Lottery funding.