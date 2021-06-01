NI man from famous bookmaker’s family hands charities £20K after marathon effort

Joshua Eastwood finishes his 31st marathon in May. He's joined by his mum Gail and twin brother Jacob. Photograph by Declan Roughan

Donaghadee man Joshua Eastwood completed a marathon every day in May to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust and Cancer Research.

Joshua, who is the grandson of famous bookmaker Barney Eastwood, has raised an amazing £21,251 to date – cash which will be evenly split between NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust and Cancer Research.

The 25-year-old circled two routes over the month, covering 1,308 kilometres, over 800 miles, which is around the distance from Belfast to Berlin.

Joshua Eastwood with Colin Barkley, Chair of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days To Remember Trust, which creates magical moments for children living with life threatening and life limiting conditions. Photograph by Declan Roughan

His endeavour was supported by local sports personalities including former world boxing champion Carl Frampton, who completed part of the run with Joshua and former Ulster and Ireland rugby stars Tommy Bowe and Chris Henry, who ran 10k with Joshua on two occasions.

Marissa Callaghan, captain of the Northern Ireland women’s national football team, also recently ran with Joshua.

Other high-profile supporters include Lady Mary Peters, Eddie Izzard, Willie John McBride and Nathan Carter.

Joshua said he was motivated by the challenges faced by the children who benefit from support from the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days To Remember Trust (NICLT).

He said: “It’s been a tough year for many people for many different reasons and I hope that this may inspire others. If I can do something so far out of my comfort zone, then maybe so can they.

“When the elements were against me and my body was hurting from the injuries during this challenge, it was the thought of the children that kept me going. Nothing compares to what they may be going through.”

Colin Barkley, chair of the NICLT, which creates magical moments for children living with life threatening and life limiting conditions, said: “Joshua is a very modest young man, who is a keen golfer and self-confessed non-runner. To undertake a challenge of this nature would be a daunting experience even for an experienced runner, but Joshua wanted to do something to make a difference and he committed to seeing it through.

“We are honoured that he chose us to benefit from his extraordinary feat.”

If you would like to donate please go to Joshua’s Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/cff750ac

