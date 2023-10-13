News you can trust since 1737
Olympic Games boxing medallist Hugh Russell dies aged 63 after illness

Belfast boxing great Hugh Russell has passed away aged 63 following illness.
By Sports Desk
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:42 BST
Russell was an Olympic Games medallist in 1980 in Moscow and won the British bantamweight and flyweight titles after turning professional.

He later became a well-known figure within Northern Ireland Press circles as an accomplished photographer with the Irish News after retiring from the sport in 1985.

Aged only 20 when he competed at the Moscow Games after a bronze medal success for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in 1978, Russell won another bronze medal at the Olympics after fellow hope Barry McGuigan’s hopes were ended early.

Hugh Russell with the British bantamweight belt in 1983.Hugh Russell with the British bantamweight belt in 1983.
Hugh Russell with the British bantamweight belt in 1983.

He joined Belfast-based promoter Barney Eastwood, whose fighters at the time also included rising star McGuigan.

After hanging up his boxing gloves, Russell worked as a professional referee for the British Boxing Board of Control.

