Olympic Games boxing medallist Hugh Russell dies aged 63 after illness
Russell was an Olympic Games medallist in 1980 in Moscow and won the British bantamweight and flyweight titles after turning professional.
He later became a well-known figure within Northern Ireland Press circles as an accomplished photographer with the Irish News after retiring from the sport in 1985.
Aged only 20 when he competed at the Moscow Games after a bronze medal success for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in 1978, Russell won another bronze medal at the Olympics after fellow hope Barry McGuigan’s hopes were ended early.
He joined Belfast-based promoter Barney Eastwood, whose fighters at the time also included rising star McGuigan.
After hanging up his boxing gloves, Russell worked as a professional referee for the British Boxing Board of Control.