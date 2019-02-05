Oscar Valdez wants Josh Warrington - not Carl Frampton

WBO Featherweight World champion Oscar Valdez has cooled his interest in fighting Carl Frampton and has instead set his sights on taking on IBF belt holder Josh Warrington.

Valdez returned to action at the weekend after being out of action for ten months with an injury and is now looking for a unification clash with Warrington after the Leeds fighter beat Frampton in Manchester on December 22.

Valdez said: “If it’s possible, let’s unify belt.

“Everyone wanted to see the Frampton fight, but now that he lost to Warrington, the belt is over in England. I’d love for that fight to happen.”

And the Mexican was pleased with his seventh-round a stoppage win over Italian Carmine Tommasone on Saturday night.

“I was very excited. I wanted to get off that ring rust. I got the job done,” Valdez said.

“Let’s move on to bigger and better things.”