Pictured at the Rumble on the Hill event L-R: Cyril Moorhead, Choice Housing; Joe & Rodney McAree, Dungannon Swifts; Denver Jardine, Dungannon Boxing Club; Valerie Morrison, Apex Housing Association; and Adrian Logan, event compere

An unforgettable day of sport, community and celebration was celebrated in Dungannon at the 2025 Rumble on the Hill boxing showcase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Dungannon Boxing Club at the Hill of the O'Neill, the event also promoted the message of sport as a tool for improving mental wellbeing.

Those in attendance were treated to a stacked card, featuring local boxers from Dungannon Boxing Club, along with talent from 11 other clubs from across the province - both male and female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 101 boxers took part in the event, with 87 exhibitions during the afternoon session and a further 14 at the main event during the evening, with around 650 people watching the action.

The climax was Dungannon’s first ever semi-professional bout for the ‘King of the Hill’ title between local man Lee (The Hitman) Jardine and the notorious Tunnel Gym Portadown’s Ryan (The Nightmare) Wilson. The crowd got behind the fighters and the atmosphere was electric.

The event was organised by Apex Housing Association, in partnership with Choice Housing and supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive's 'Housing for All' Shared Housing Programme.

The programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A potential £12.7m may be invested by the two housing associations in the area through shared housing developments at Fortview and Sycamore Drive, and their associated five-year good relations plans. A joint Dungannon Advisory Group has been established to support delivery of these plans.

Another highlight of the evening was an appearance by Joe and Rodney McAree of Dungannon Swifts FC, bringing with them the Irish Cup, fresh from their historic victory. This added a powerful sense of local pride to the occasion.

The crowd were also treated to an appearance from local, undefeated professional boxer, Feargal McCrory, who praised the community for supporting grassroots boxing.

Philip Boyd from the local group MensReach gave an overview of the support provided for men in the community with mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. He outlined weekly activities taking place, including walking footie, games night, walk in the park and Pilates, which are open to all men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denver Jardine from Dungannon Boxing Club commented: “This was more than just a boxing event. It was a celebration of Dungannon’s sporting heart. With Adrian Logan on the mic, the McArees bringing the Irish Cup, Feargal McCrory inspiring the next generation and Charles McDonagh encouraging the boxers backstage, it was a night to remember.”

Valerie Morrison, Good Relations Officer at Apex, said: “This event is a shining example of how sport has the unique ability to unite people from every walk of life, regardless of race, religion or background. In Dungannon, where there is a real openness to finding out about other cultures and ways of life, we’re proud to support this event as one of many good relations projects delivered since Sycamore Drive was built.”