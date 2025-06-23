Rumble on the Hill delivers another knockout and promotes mental wellbeing in Dungannon
Hosted by Dungannon Boxing Club at the Hill of the O'Neill, the event also promoted the message of sport as a tool for improving mental wellbeing.
Those in attendance were treated to a stacked card, featuring local boxers from Dungannon Boxing Club, along with talent from 11 other clubs from across the province - both male and female.
In total, 101 boxers took part in the event, with 87 exhibitions during the afternoon session and a further 14 at the main event during the evening, with around 650 people watching the action.
The climax was Dungannon’s first ever semi-professional bout for the ‘King of the Hill’ title between local man Lee (The Hitman) Jardine and the notorious Tunnel Gym Portadown’s Ryan (The Nightmare) Wilson. The crowd got behind the fighters and the atmosphere was electric.
The event was organised by Apex Housing Association, in partnership with Choice Housing and supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive's 'Housing for All' Shared Housing Programme.
The programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.
A potential £12.7m may be invested by the two housing associations in the area through shared housing developments at Fortview and Sycamore Drive, and their associated five-year good relations plans. A joint Dungannon Advisory Group has been established to support delivery of these plans.
Another highlight of the evening was an appearance by Joe and Rodney McAree of Dungannon Swifts FC, bringing with them the Irish Cup, fresh from their historic victory. This added a powerful sense of local pride to the occasion.
The crowd were also treated to an appearance from local, undefeated professional boxer, Feargal McCrory, who praised the community for supporting grassroots boxing.
Philip Boyd from the local group MensReach gave an overview of the support provided for men in the community with mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. He outlined weekly activities taking place, including walking footie, games night, walk in the park and Pilates, which are open to all men.
Denver Jardine from Dungannon Boxing Club commented: “This was more than just a boxing event. It was a celebration of Dungannon’s sporting heart. With Adrian Logan on the mic, the McArees bringing the Irish Cup, Feargal McCrory inspiring the next generation and Charles McDonagh encouraging the boxers backstage, it was a night to remember.”
Valerie Morrison, Good Relations Officer at Apex, said: “This event is a shining example of how sport has the unique ability to unite people from every walk of life, regardless of race, religion or background. In Dungannon, where there is a real openness to finding out about other cultures and ways of life, we’re proud to support this event as one of many good relations projects delivered since Sycamore Drive was built.”
Cyril Moorhead, Good Relations Officer at Choice, added: "Through our shared housing programme we are thrilled to have brought together so many sportspeople to celebrate the richness of the community. Rumble on the Hill is not just an event; it's a celebration of the diversity that makes the Dungannon area special. It reinforces the importance of understanding and respecting each other's cultures."
