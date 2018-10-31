Ryan Burnett is ready for Nonito Donaire battle

Ryan Burnett will have to be on the money when he faces Nonito Donaire on Saturday night in the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament.

Donaire is not the force of five years ago but he knows he is in last chance saloon when it comes to getting back in the mix at the very highest level.

‘The Filipino Flash’ lost to Carl Frampton in Belfast earlier this year but the 35 year old is not finished just yet.

And Burnett - at yesterday’s press conference for Saturday’s fight - says he knows Donaire is not coming to the SSE Hydro in Glasgow to make up the numbers.

“Nonito is a dangerous fighter and yes I think everyone has things you can exploit but with Nonito there is not much as he is an incredible fighter. This will be a tough fight but I want to keep on winning.”

And Belfast boy Burnett says the Super Series is a fantastic idea for the sport.

“This is what every fighter dreams of. Sitting here ready to face the best and trying to become the best in the world.

“And the World Boxing Super Series is making that come true.

“And it’s not just for the boxers, it’s for the fans as well and this is what the world needs,” added Burnett.

And Donaire - also talking at yesterday’s press conference - is sure he can get the job done against Burnett and head towards a semi-final clash with Zolani Tete.

“I know that I have the experience to make it happen. I have the body, the power and the speed to make it happen.

“But I am not making a prediction. We are coming here and we are we are confident of winning.

“He’s a tough kid, a bit awkward,” said Donaire in an interview with Boxingscene. “I’ve talked to him even before the fight came in. He’s very respectful, a very good kid. But we’re here to get in there and square off.

“This is two divisions down and I know that I have just the punch in this division, I just have that scary punch and you just got to watch and see how it really plays out.

“This is an incredible and exciting tournament and this is the best weight division because you have the best guys fighting the best.”