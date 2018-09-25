Sean McComb relaxed before Belfast showdown

Sean McComb is being touted as one of boxing’s most exciting prospects but the Belfast youngster remains completely relaxed.

‘The Public Nuisance’ has racked up two quick-fire stoppage wins since ending a decorated amateur career to turn professional and has already earned a slot on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders vs. Demetrius Andrade in Boston on October 20.

Before that, McComb heads back to his home city to fight on a Belfast show on October 5 – live on BoxNation.

Despite friends and family baying for another showreel victory, McComb is unfazed by expectation.

The 26-year-old southpaw said: “There’s no pressure at all because I don’t care if I stop people or not. If people are disappointed I don’t knock someone out, I don’t care.

“I don’t care if I win a scrappy performance on points. It’s all about winning. All the other stuff is blocked out.

“I just focus on preparing. I’m a full-time athlete and that’s the way it is. I have been for five or six years so I know how to manage myself with training and food. I also know when to take time off.

“It’s working in my favour that I know how to control myself, how hard to train and when my sparring starts etc. It’s a big part of it and my trainer Danny Vaughan and I discuss it. That’s key when you’re out again so soon.

“You can’t tell when you’ve overtrained because your mind is telling you you should be training because you have a big fight – whether that’s Stateside or in Belfast. You simply have to treat it as any other fight.”

McComb’s outing in Belfast takes place on a stacked BoxNation card headlined by Tyrone McCullagh’s European title fight and also including Steven Ward, Conrad Cummings, Paddy Gallagher, Marco McCullough, Padraig McCrory, Steven Donnelly, Gary Cully, Nathaniel May, Sean McGlinchey and more.