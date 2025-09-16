Sports Minister backs more boxing world title matches for Belfast after Lewis Crocker lifts welterweight belt

Lewis Crocker celebrates his welterweight victory against Paddy Donovan in front of a hometown Belfast crowd on Saturday (13th). Photo: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

Northern Ireland’s Sports Minister says he’ll do all he can to help bring more world title boxing matches to Belfast, after Lewis Crocker’s stunning welterweight victory at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Croc’ lifted the belt in front of an electric 20,000-strong hometown crowd at Windsor Park on Saturday, the 28-year-old winning what he described as “the greatest night of my life” after a gripping 12-round rematch against Irish rival, Paddy Donovan.

All of Northern Ireland exploded with joy as tributes poured in from everyone from both first ministers to Carl Frampton to Linfield Football Club as the Sandy Row premier pugilist reached the top of his sport after a long, hard climb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, whose departmental brief includes looking after the province’s sports sector, says he’d be glad to see more “unforgettable” world title matches bring the peak of the boxing world to Belfast – and he hopes to help make it happen.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons says he'll do all he can to support moves to bring more world title matches to Belfast. Image: DfC

He told the News Letter: “We knew Saturday night’s fight would be spectacular and it is fair to say it exceeded everyone’s expectations. Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan served up a classic that will go down in local boxing history, with Lewis emerging by the tightest of margins as Northern Ireland’s newest world champion.

“I commend both fighters on their bravery and skill, and for making it an unforgettable night for everyone who attended.

“It is my firm hope that more such boxing events can be staged in Belfast and I will do all I can to support any efforts to do so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations have poured in from Northern Ireland’s great and the good after the Croc’s victory, and there has even been a call for a civic reception to honour his world champ status.

Paddy Donovan (left) and Lewis Crocker in the IBF World welterweight bout in Belfast. Pic: Peter Morrison/PA Wire.

His journey to the belt was a long and difficult one; back in 2018, he won a settlement in a religious discrimination case after he wasn’t selected for the Commonwealth Youth Games despite a chief coach’s recommendation.

Crocker believed it was because of his perceived protestant religious belief or unionist political opinion. The Ulster Boxing Council settled the case for £8,500.