Tommy McCarthy looking to impress at Ulster Hall

Tommy McCarthy is looking to make a statement against Jiri Svacina at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night.

After this weekend’s encounter McCarthy will fight Matchroom prospect Richard Riakporhe on a show in Peterborough on March 2 with the WBA Inter-Continental title up for grabs.

“This is the last warm-up fight to get rid of the cobwebs,” he explained.

“After this, it’s all systems go. Mark Dunlop is a businessman and he’s put a plan together.

“I sat down and talked to him and he told me what he wanted to do. I have put my trust in him because I’ve seen him do it before.

“So far, what he has said he’s planning to do, he’s done. I told Mark I wanted to dive into the deepend right away, but he said just to leave it to him and trust him.

“He told me to just get fit and be ready to box and he’ll do everything else so I’m happy with how it’s going.

“But before the Riakporhe fight I have to deal with business at the Ulster Hall.”

Also on the bill in the Ulster Hall tomorrow night Feragal McCrory will fight for the Irish title, while Luke Wilton, Mathew Fitzsimons and Cathy McAleer will also be in action.