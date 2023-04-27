Frampton, who held titles in two different weight classes during a hugely successful career which ended with a record of 28-3, retired following defeat to Jamel Herring in their WBO junior-lightweight title fight in April 2021.

He has since transformed into one of the best boxing pundits around, working with BT Sport and hosts a YouTube show on their channel called ‘ChatterBox’ where he interviews some of the sport’s biggest names.

"It (retirement) has been easy really if I'm being honest,” he said during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “I was looking out of boxing and was questioning whether I wanted to box after the Josh Warrington defeat which was a couple of years before the Jemel Herring defeat.

Carl Frampton celebrates after defeating Luke Jackson

"I'm not one of these guys - I know people who love to fight, it was just my job. I don't miss it. I don't miss the early road work sessions, don't miss 10 rounds of sparring with guys who are a couple of divisions above you - I don't miss any of it.

"I'm happy. I like being around my kids and my wife. I spent so much time away in training camps. I'm really content.

"The stuff I'm doing with BT is really good. I'm contracted to them but think there's 20 shows a year, which isn't a lot, but it's enough to keep me busy and keep me involved in the sport which I love. I'm really good at the minute."

Frampton, who gave host Helwani an introduction to Irish League football while wearing the shirt of his beloved Crusaders, also discussed the upcoming title fight between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron, which takes place in Dublin on May 20.

"I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone say a bad word about Katie,” he added. “We’re in a place in the UK and Ireland where I think sometimes – not all the time – but sometimes people can be criticised if they have a little bit of success.

"They want to bring them down a peg, but everyone loves Katie. She’s unbelievable. The fight with Chantelle Cameron is really interesting.

"We talked about Ryan Garcia and Tank (Gervonta) Davis with the catchweight – Katie would have been entitled to ask Chantelle to maybe come down to a catchweight and meet in the middle somewhere, but she said ‘no, I’ll fight you at 10 stone.’.

"The (Amanda) Serrano fight never happened so she jumps up a division to fight the undisputed champion in the weight above – it’s unheard of.