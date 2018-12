Feargal McCrory is looking forward to getting back to action at the Ulster Hall on February 9.

McCrory was supposed to face Stephen McAfee for the Irish title earlier this year - but had to withdraw because of injury.

Feargal McCrory

He will how appear on the Ulster Hall bill with James Tennyson, Paul Hyland jnr, Tommy McCarthy, Luke Wilton, Cathy McAleer and Matthew Fitzsimons.

And McCrory wants to put the record straight about the McAfee clash