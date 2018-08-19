WATCH: Tyson Fury breaks into American Pie rendition at post-fight conference

TYSON Fury was in fine voice following his victory over Italian, Francesco Pianeta at a packed Windsor Park.

With his WBC world heavyweight title fight against American, Deontay Wilder confirmed by Frank Warren, the Gyspy King was in the mood for a sing-a-long.

Fury cruised to his 27th career win without ever getting out of second gear in his second fight of his comeback after 31 months out of the ring, with a shut-out victory over Pianeta.

The 30 year-old had announced his arrival at Windsor Park with an epic ring walk to the sound of Sweet Home Alabama - perhaps a reference to Wilder's hometown - and later described it as his best ever entrance.

And while it certainly wasn't the most entertaining fight on the fantastic Windsor Park show, it was exactly what Fury needed - rounds in the bank ahead of his WBC world title showdown later in the year in Las Vegas.

And the former unified heavyweight world champion and the lineal champion of the world was in good tune during his press conference, inviting a member of his team and the packed media room to join him in a rendition of the Don McLean classic, American Pie.