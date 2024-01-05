Former WBC bantamweight world boxing champion Wayne McCullough has presented a replica of his title belt to the people of Belfast during a ceremony at Belfast City Hall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McCullough, who lives in Las Vegas, made the trip back to Northern Ireland and handed over the belt to Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy.

The 53-year-old, who won a Commonwealth gold medal as an amateur in Auckland in 1990 and was a silver medallist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics before turning professional, said he had “never forgotten” his roots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s their belt, the belt of the Belfast people,” McCullough told BBC Sport NI.

Former WBC batamweight champion Wayne McCullough presented a replica of his title belt to Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy for the people of Belfast during a ceremony at Belfast City Hall. Picture: Michael Cooper

“I’ve never forgotten where I came from and this is to show that I haven’t forgotten.

“I was born in Belfast and the people have supported me right throughout my whole career. Although I don’t fight now, there are still a lot of fans that remember you and you have to give back to the people.

“I was born on the Shankill, lived in Highfield. I’m proud of that, proud to be a Belfast man, proud to be a Northern Ireland man, proud to be an Irishman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spent 22 years here, next year I’ll be gone 31 years, but I still have my

Belfast's Wayne McCullough in action in the ring in 2002

accent. When we’re flying here, we’re flying home, and when we’re flying to Vegas we’re flying home.”

McCullough – the first Northern Ireland boxer to hold a version of the WBC title from 1995

to 1997 after beating Yasuei Yakushiji in Japan – said he was “honoured” to have the chance to present the belt in his native Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The WBC, they do things around the world and I’m an ambassador for them. They give out belts to famous figures and people in power and they asked me would I do it and I was like, ‘I’d be honoured to’,” McCullough said.

“So I’m doing this and then next week I’m doing one in Dublin.

“I’m proud of where I come from, but it was a hard upbringing, it was tough, but the toughness sort of helped my boxing.

“In my upbringing boxing was a cross-community thing and it saved my life in a way, coming from the paramilitary place where I’m from it sort of saved my life,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had good Catholic friends, good Protestant friends through the years, and still do.