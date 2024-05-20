Belfast's Anthony Cacace was a popular figure at George Best Belfast City Airport yesterday after returning home to Northern Ireland as IBF super-featherweight world champion following victory in Saudi Arabia on Saturday over Joe Cordina. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye)

​Belfast’s Anthony Cacace landed back in Northern Ireland yesterday with a special extra piece of luggage – the world IBF super-featherweight belt.

The 35-year-old defeated Joe Cordina in a shock stoppage during the weekend Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk undercard.

Stars from the world of football such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Steven Gerrard were watching from the sidelines on the high-profile night in Riyadh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And his return home from that career-changing Saudi Arabia success was met by fans happy to wish Cacace all the best in the future – with his own thoughts turning to continued progress.

“It's just amazing, I mean I'm the IBF champion...there's not many people that can say that, Carl Frampton was the same champion (at super-bantamweight),” he told BBC Sport NI. "I'm the first Irish super-featherweight champion ever to win a world title.”

He added on his next target: "I want to have all the belts...if I can win this one (IBF) I can win them all.

"I genuinely believe, I believe in myself a lot more now than what I did going over there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I went over and showed my potential, even at 35 years of age - and beat a great champion."

Weekend success for Cacace, who has held the world IBO super-featherweight belt since 2022, proved against expectations for many within the sport.

"It makes it even more special to be honest (at 35 years old) because I was starting to doubt myself and didn't think I was going to get these opportunities,” he said. "I was thrown in at the deep end there, I was expected to go over there and get beat up and get stopped myself...I done that to him.

"I'm super proud. Before I went out I was looking at pictures of the children, saying my prayers and everything else and that gave me the drive...I promised myself the only way I was coming out of that ring was asleep knocked out or else with these belts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad