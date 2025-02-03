Boxing's best kept secret is back

One of Irish boxing’s best talents is back - refreshed and ready to hunt down titles. Callum Bradley hasn’t boxed in a professional ring for three and a half years, but has assembled a new team around him and is hungry to show he’s the best in his division.

The 25-year-old Belfast-based bantamweight – a three-time national amateur champion – took time out of the sport after amassing a record of five wins from five with his last fight against Stefan Nicolae in August 2021.

Whilst he hasn’t had a pro fight in a while, Callum has been far from inactive and is now excited for the road ahead with trainer Dee Walsh and his management team – David McGinley Sport and Project Boxing, an agency co-founded by former world champion Anthony Crolla.

“I’ve just taken my time, I know what the business is like, and one year rolled into the next,” Callum said. “I’m still young. I wanted to get everything right – the team behind me, and I have that now.

“I’ve stayed in the gym, training and sparring. I could easily just do my own work in my own gym, working as a personal trainer and making decent money but I’m too good to waste my talent and I’ve missed it. I know how good I am and I know how far I can go. I’m not deluded, I wouldn’t be in this game if I didn’t think I could go to the top.”

Boxing is very much in the family with older brother Tiernan also an unbeaten professional. Travelling to shows to support his sibling has only added to Callum’s desire to get his own career back on track.

“When I’ve been at his fight nights and watching other people around my weight who’re boxing on the shows, I’m always thinking, ‘I’m better than that person, that should be me!’

“I can’t wait to get back in. I’m travelling up and down to Belfast to train with Dee, which is about an hour’s drive for me. I’ll go up in the morning for my sessions and back to work in the evenings.”

The man with the nickname ‘Cool’ recently signed a long-term deal with American promoters Pro-Box which will see him fight regularly in the UK, Ireland, and across the pond. “I want to build up the rounds, you can’t buy the experience,” he explained. “A lot of people don’t have the promotional deal and don’t know when they’ll be fighting. For me, I’m coming back with Pro-Box and it’s great to have them behind me.”

Despite a lengthy absence from the ring, the Tyrone man is ready to jump straight into a six-round fight when he makes his return in Bolton on February 21st. Like every ambitious pro, he dreams of one day fighting at boxing’s iconic venues, but to headline at Healy Park, home of Tyrone GAA and his old Gaelic football club Omagh St Enda’s, would top the lot.

“Obviously, everyone talks about fighting at Madison Square Garden in New York or fighting in Las Vegas, and I’d really like to fight in Japan – especially at my weight! They have serious fighters around bantamweight. That would be massive. I’d love to go over there and fight for a world title and take the belt off a Japanese lad!

“I’m a big Liverpool fan and I love heading over there, it’s one of my favourite cities. It’d be class to fight over in Liverpool. It’d be unreal. There’s a lot of good fighters from Liverpool in and around my weight. If they ever have a show at Anfield, it would be a dream to box there.”

