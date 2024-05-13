BoyleSports set to return as sponsor of this year’s Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bookmaker continues support for Irish racing with sponsorship of the renowned meeting at Down Royal Racecourse

Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker, BoyleSports, is set to share in the excitement of the upcoming Summer Festival of Racing as it returns as sponsor of one of the most vibrant fixtures in the racing calendar on the 21st and 22nd of June.

Notorious for its colourful atmosphere and gripping race schedule, the Summer Festival will attract racegoers from across the region and beyond. As part of the partnership, BoyleSports will have exclusive naming rights to the two most celebrated races at the meeting – The Ulster Derby (Premier Handicap) and The Ulster Oaks.

Both races will occur on day two of the Summer Festival with a considerable prize fund available for the taking.

Pictured (L-R) is Sharon McHugh, BoyleSports and Emma Meehan, Down Royal Racecourse

In addition, the Bookmaker will gain title sponsorship of the full race card at the ‘BoyleSports Summer Race Evening’ on the 31st May.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said:“We are thrilled to have BoyleSports return as a sponsor of the Summer Festival of Racing this year.

“Maintaining relationships like these are key to ensuring our industry continues to flourish and we are grateful to BoyleSports for their commitment to racing.

“The Summer Festival is one of the highlights of the year for racing fans, socialites and fashionistas alike and we look forward to delivering another fantastic weekend of entertainment this June.”

Sharon McHugh, Head of PR & Sponsorship at BoyleSports, said: “It’s wonderful to be back at Down Royal sponsoring this year’s Summer Festival of Racing.

“Horse racing and betting go hand-in-hand and this partnership highlights our ongoing dedication to the horse racing industry in Northern Ireland.

“We are excited to showcase our brand to a diverse and highly receptive audience and look forward to contributing to the success of this prestigious event.”