Barker stepped down at the end of last year’s tournament following 30 years covering one of the broadcaster’s flagship events.

Balding, who has worked on Wimbledon for TV and radio since 1995, was the favourite from the start and Barker accidentally let the news slip after receiving the lifetime achievement award at the BT Sport Action Woman Awards last November.

“I know I’m leaving it in the safest hands, it’s absolutely wonderful to leave it with Clare,” said Barker, a former French Open champion and Wimbledon semi-finalist.

The BBC has confirmed that Clare Balding will succeed Sue Barker as its lead presenter for Wimbledon this summer.

Now it has been officially confirmed, Balding said: “It’s a huge honour to be given this responsibility but I am very aware that no one person can fill Sue’s shoes.

“This will always be a team effort and we’re lucky that the BBC line-up includes former professionals with huge insight as well as wonderful reporters and commentators.

“It’s my job to bring out the best in them and to help make our viewers feel they have a front row seat on the greatest sporting stage.”

Balding had presented the evening highlights show from Wimbledon along with other duties, and director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: “We are thrilled to announce Clare as our new lead presenter for Wimbledon.