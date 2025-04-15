The Lord Mayor - Sarah Duffy and Councillor Peter Haire with the Head Coaches from Lurgan Amateur Swimming Club - Aaron Rickhuss and Portadown Amateur Swimming Club - Conor McKeown. Also pictured are the Chairpersons from both clubs - Helen Ewart and Nicol Martin.The Lord Mayor - Sarah Duffy and Councillor Peter Haire with the Head Coaches from Lurgan Amateur Swimming Club - Aaron Rickhuss and Portadown Amateur Swimming Club - Conor McKeown. Also pictured are the Chairpersons from both clubs - Helen Ewart and Nicol Martin.
Community spirit and competition shine at local swimming gala

By Nicol Martin
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 22:41 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 10:19 BST
The recent swimming gala at South Lake Leisure Centre made a big splash in the community, drawing crowds of spectators and competitors from across Ireland. Hosted by Portadown Amateur Swimming Club and Lurgan Amateur Swimming Club and held over two days the event was a celebration of both sporting talent and community spirit.

Adding to the occasion's significance, the gala was attended by the Lord Mayor and Councillor Peter Haire, whose presence was warmly welcomed by participants and organisers alike. Their attendance highlighted the importance of grassroots sporting events in bringing people together and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.

The gala featured a mix of seasoned swimmers aiming to secure qualifying times as well as first-time competitors getting their first taste of competitive swimming. The supportive atmosphere encouraged strong performances across the board, with many personal bests achieved and several swimmers meeting their qualification targets. Trophies were awarded to the best boy and girl with the most points in each age category from age 8 to 11. These were presented by some of the clubs' sponsors and the President of Swim Ireland - Alison Honan with the final awards being presented by the Lord Mayor.

Beyond the lanes of the pool, the event also brought tangible economic benefits to the area. Visitors filled local cafés, restaurants, and shops as well as staying overnight providing a welcome boost to the Borough’s economy. With strong attendance and positive feedback from all involved, the gala has proven once again to be a cornerstone event in the local swimming calendar.

Organisers expressed their gratitude to all who participated, supported, and volunteered. As the final races concluded and medals were awarded, one thing was clear: the gala was not just a sporting success, but a community triumph.

Representatives from Specsavers, who sponsor Lurgan Swimming Club, presenting the award for the best 8 year old boy.

Representatives from Specsavers, who sponsor Lurgan Swimming Club, presenting the award for the best 8 year old boy.

The Lord Mayor presenting the awards for the best 11 year old boy and girl.

The Lord Mayor presenting the awards for the best 11 year old boy and girl.

Alison Honan, President of Swim Ireland, presenting the awards for the best 10 year old boy and girl.

Alison Honan, President of Swim Ireland, presenting the awards for the best 10 year old boy and girl.

Sponsors from both swimming clubs, Specsavers and LG Travel NI, presenting the awards for the best 9 year old boy and girl.

Sponsors from both swimming clubs, Specsavers and LG Travel NI, presenting the awards for the best 9 year old boy and girl.

