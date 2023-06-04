News you can trust since 1737
2023 Irish Senior Cup round-up: Champions CIYMS knocked out despite John Matchett century, two NCU clubs in the quarter-final draw

Reigning Irish Senior Cup champions CIYMS have crashed out of the 2023 competition in the second round despite a superb century from captain John Matchett.
By Johnny Morton
Published 4th Jun 2023, 20:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 20:28 BST

​Set a target of 270 for victory by Leinster, CI’s chase got off to a poor start with the influential trio of Ross Adair, Chris Dougherty and Jason van der Merwe all dismissed before the score had reached 50.

Matchett and Tyron Koen (20) steadied the ship but as the latter was caught and bowled by Mark Tonge (2/42), it caused a mini-collapse with the visitors reduced from 106/3 to 124/7.

Skipper Matchett remained and brought up his hundred from 102 balls (13 fours, two sixes) but when he became Tonge’s second scalp, the game was all but over for CI, eventually losing by a margin of 45 runs.

Reigning Irish Senior Cup champions CIYMS were eliminated by Leinster on SundayReigning Irish Senior Cup champions CIYMS were eliminated by Leinster on Sunday
Lisburn, who reached the 2022 final, also exited the competition following a six-wicket defeat to Instonians.

Nikolai Smith’s men continued an impressive start to the 2023 campaign by chasing down their target of 166 with 13 overs to spare as Rob McKinley (51) once again fired.

Shane Dadswell had earlier picked up figures of 5/31 as Lisburn were bowled out for 165.

Six-time champions Waringstown also booked their spot in the quarter-finals, which take place on June 18, after beating Clontarf by 29 runs at The Lawn.

Morgan Topping top-scored with 71 as the Villagers posted 214/8 and they held their nerve at the end by picking up the last five wickets for just 15 runs as the Leinster-based side fell short.

Elsewhere, North Down were beaten at home by Phoenix and Carrickfergus also suffered defeat at Middle Road against The Hills as Leinster Lightning wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Donegan scored 108 from 82 balls.

In the National Cup, Derriaghy scored a mammoth total for the second consecutive day after smashing 368/5 in 40 overs with Patrick Kruger (182 from 110) and Jamie Magowan (144 off 106) sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 312 before securing a comfortable 197-run victory against Burndennett.

Muckamore are also through following a narrow 18-run win over North Kildare where they recovered from 45/5 – which included a hat-trick – to post 142 all out.

The wickets were shared around as North Kildare were bowled out for 124.

