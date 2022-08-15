Afghanistan beat Ireland to level T20 series with one match remaining

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After wet weather saw the start of play pushed back by a couple of hours to 5.30pm – and the contest reduced to 11 overs a side – Afghanistan, having been inserted by their opponents, posted 132 for six, with Najibullah Zadran the biggest thorn in Ireland’s side as he notched a half-century.

As well as Zadran’s 50 in 22 balls, there was also an unbeaten 31 from Rashid Khan off 10, while Gareth Delany claimed three wickets for 33.

Ireland’s subsequent run chase saw George Dockrell hit 41 not out before the hosts were bowled out for 105, with Fareed Ahmad taking a trio of scalps for 14 runs and Khan and Naveen-Ul-Haq two apiece.

George Dockrell batting for Ireland. (Photo credit: Sportsfile)

