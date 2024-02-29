Afghanistan fight back after Paul Stirling and Mark Adair boost Ireland
After slipping to 106 for five in response to 155, Ireland eked out a 108-run first-innings lead as Stirling (52) shared 80 with Lorcan Tucker (46), while Andy McBrine (38) helped himself to useful runs.
Once Ireland were all out for 263, Adair followed up his maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings by snaring the edges of Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah as Afghanistan slipped to 38 for two.
But Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi amassed an unbeaten 53, putting on 55 with opening batter Noor Ali Zadran, who made a doughty 32 before miscuing Test debutant Barry McCarthy to gully.
Shahidi then shared an unbroken 41 with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who sits on 23 not out on his Test bow, as Afghanistan went to stumps on day two on 134 for three and a fragile 23-run advantage.
However, Afghanistan will be confident any lead north of three figures will give them a fighting chance on a pitch taking increasing amounts of turn following slow left-armer Zia-ur-Rehman’s five for 64 in Ireland’s first innings.