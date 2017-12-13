Andrew White appointed Ireland’s chair of national men’s selectors

Former Ireland all-rounder Andrew White has been appointed their chair of national men's selectors ahead of a historic next few months for the country.

Having been granted full member status by the International Cricket Council earlier this year, Ireland's first foray into Test cricket will be against Pakistan at Malahide next May.

And White, who featured in the 2007 and 2011 World Cups and earned 61 one-day and 18 Twenty20 international caps, will now oversee and work alongside the national selection panel.

The 37-year-old said: "Cricket Ireland is entering a challenging but hugely-exciting period in its history and I am looking forward to working closely with (coach) Graham Ford, his staff, selectors and those in the high-performance environment as we aim to meet the challenges head on."

Cricket Ireland performance director Richard Holdsworth said White's part-time role will also see him "travel on selected tours and have key input into selection when away".