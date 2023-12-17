Andy Balbirnie's unbeaten 82 steered Ireland to a seven-wicket victory over Zimbabwe via the DLS method in their third one-day international to wrap up a 2-0 series win.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ireland limited their hosts to 197 off 40 overs thanks to good bowling from Curtis Campher and Graham Hume in Harare before

Balbirnie guided his team to victory as they chased down their adjusted target of 201 with 13 balls to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As a top-order batter you're always looking for that consistency but you're always one knock away from finding form," said Balbirnie, who was short of runs before yesterday’s impressive knock.

Andrew Balbirnie and Curtis Campher were in top form for Ireland

"So it was nice to be there for the duration and get the boys over the line and win a series decider.

"Credit to our bowlers, who came in after the rain break and took key wickets and kept them to 20-30 runs short of a good score."

Ireland started brightly when Hume dismissed Tinashe Kamunhukamwe in the second over and Zimbabwe struggled to find any rhythm as Takudzwanashe Kaitano was run out before Campher trapped Innocent Kaia lbw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a lengthy rain delay Joylord Gumbie and Sikandar Raza did well to drag Zimbabwe back into the contest with a 69-run partnership, but Campher struck twice in the 28th over, taking captain Raza's wicket before bowling new batter Clive Madande for a duck.

Gumbie finished with a top score of 72 before being run out and Wellington Masakadza's entertaining 24 off 19 helped Zimbabwe add more runs in the final overs, but Campher and Hume took four wickets each to dismiss the hosts.

Blessing Muzarabani struck straight away as Ireland captain Paul Stirling fell for eight, but Balbirnie and Campher smashed 70 off 84 balls to pile on the pressure before the latter fell for 40.

Harry Tector added a valuable 33 before Luke Jongwe took his wicket, but Lorcan Tucker put on 29 alongside Balbirnie, hitting back-to-back boundaries to clinch victory as Ireland finished on 204 for three.