Andy McBrine says a positive attitude was the key factor behind Ireland’s history-making Test victory over Zimbabwe after the North West Warriors skipper collected a deserved Player of the Match award for his all-round contributions.

Having picked up seven wickets for a combined 75 runs across the match, McBrine then scored his third Test half-century in the fourth innings, finishing on 55* to play a key role in Ireland’s recovery from 21/5 to ultimately win by four wickets.

The 31-year-old shared a sixth-wicket partnership of 96 with Lorcan Tucker (56) – a new Irish record – and put on 41 with home favourite Mark Adair (24*) as Andy Balbirnie’s side got over the line.

Despite walking to the crease on Saturday evening with Ireland sitting in a precarious position, McBrine wasn’t looking to get bogged down by pressure and the Donemana native admits it’s extra special claiming victory in Northern Ireland.

Ireland's Andy McBrine clips another shot towards the boundary during today's game at Stormont, Belfast. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press.

"It was a fantastic win,” he said. “The way Lorcan and I went about things...we said we'd try to be as positive as we can and when the ball was there to hit we did.

"It was nice when Mark came in positively to see us over the line too. Not much was going through my head (on Saturday) because I wasn't expecting to bat!

"I didn't think about it (playing Test cricket at home) much growing up but we've played a few Test matches this year and hopefully there'll be a few more to come. It's nice to get the first home win and with it being in Northern Ireland as well."

McBrine has been one of Ireland’s standout players since their first venture into Test cricket back in 2018, now averaging 30.53 with the bat having also scored half-centuries against Bangladesh and England, while only Adair (22) has collected more wickets than his 21.