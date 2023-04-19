The 28-year-old from Auckland is a right-handed batsman and bowls leg-spin.

Cleaver has played in the Hawke Cup, a non-first-class cricket competition for New Zealand's district associations, for Manawatu over the past decade and also spent time in the youth teams at Central Districts.

He joins Callum Gibson, who signed from Lurgan during the winter, as new additions to Michael Hoey’s squad for their campaign which gets underway on Saturday with a home clash against Belfast.

Armagh captain Michael Hoey (L) with overseas player Brynn Cleaver. Credit: Armagh CC

"Armagh CC are delighted to welcome our overseas player for the 2023 summer, Brynn Cleaver from New Zealand,” the club said on Twitter. “Brynn is a top order batsman and spin bowler and we can’t wait to see him in action on the Mall.

"Brynn is travelling with his partner Samantha and if you see either of them around be sure to say hi and make them feel welcome in the city.

“Best of luck Brynn!”

He is the younger cousin of Kane Williamson, who is considered one of the modern day greats, scoring over 8,000 Test runs at an average of 54.89 and led New Zealand to the 2019 World Cup final at Lords.

Brynn’s brother Dane is also a New Zealand international, making his ODI debut last summer against Scotland and has earned seven T20 caps.

Saturday’s Section One fixtures

