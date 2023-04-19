News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
3 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?

Armagh confirm Brynn Cleaver as overseas player for 2023 season

Armagh have confirmed Brynn Cleaver as their overseas player for the 2023 season.

By Johnny Morton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST

The 28-year-old from Auckland is a right-handed batsman and bowls leg-spin.

Cleaver has played in the Hawke Cup, a non-first-class cricket competition for New Zealand's district associations, for Manawatu over the past decade and also spent time in the youth teams at Central Districts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He joins Callum Gibson, who signed from Lurgan during the winter, as new additions to Michael Hoey’s squad for their campaign which gets underway on Saturday with a home clash against Belfast.

Armagh captain Michael Hoey (L) with overseas player Brynn Cleaver. Credit: Armagh CCArmagh captain Michael Hoey (L) with overseas player Brynn Cleaver. Credit: Armagh CC
Armagh captain Michael Hoey (L) with overseas player Brynn Cleaver. Credit: Armagh CC
Most Popular

"Armagh CC are delighted to welcome our overseas player for the 2023 summer, Brynn Cleaver from New Zealand,” the club said on Twitter. “Brynn is a top order batsman and spin bowler and we can’t wait to see him in action on the Mall.

"Brynn is travelling with his partner Samantha and if you see either of them around be sure to say hi and make them feel welcome in the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Best of luck Brynn!”

He is the younger cousin of Kane Williamson, who is considered one of the modern day greats, scoring over 8,000 Test runs at an average of 54.89 and led New Zealand to the 2019 World Cup final at Lords.

Brynn’s brother Dane is also a New Zealand international, making his ODI debut last summer against Scotland and has earned seven T20 caps.

Saturday’s Section One fixtures

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Armagh v BelfastDonacloney Mill v BallymenaDundrum v TemplepatrickLaurelvale v CregaghSaintfield v Muckamore (at Moylena)

Related topics:ArmaghNew Zealand