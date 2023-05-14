​CI got off to the worst possible start, losing both Ross Adair and Chris Dougherty before a run was even on the board but captain John Matchett (59) and van der Merwe steadied the ship, putting on a third-wicket partnership of 180.

A late flurry from Allen Coulter (25*) pushed the hosts up to 278 but it proved to be not enough as CSNI secured victory with three overs to spare.

Paddy Beverland (44) and Marc Ellison (47) provided great support to what turned out to be the match-winning partnership between Ryan Harrison (89) and captain Stuart Thompson (68*).

Marc Ellison and Stuart Thompson both contributed to CSNI's six-wicket win over CIYMS on Saturday

The duo put on 141 with 23-year-old Harrison, who holds an Irish passport, hitting 13 boundaries in his 66-ball stay at the crease while Thompson’s runs came from 60 deliveries.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville Academy picked up their first win of the campaign with an 88-run triumph over Woodvale.

Batting first, a team effort from the Castle Grounds outfit helped them post 261/6 with Abhishek Raut (67), Francis Collins (56), Max Burton (44) and Jared Wilson (37*) all contributing.

Ludwig Kaestner (85) led the way in reply for Woodvale but he wasn’t offered much support as Ben Kane (4/45) helped seal a comfortable victory.

In their local derby, Lisburn looked in trouble at 88/7 against Derriaghy but David Miller (85) and Josh Manley (35) put on 74 for the ninth-wicket to drag them away from a perilous position.

That helped the Wallace Park team reach 233 before they bowled their neighbours out for 164 inside 35 overs with Neil Whitworth (4/48) collecting the best figures.

The highest team total of Saturday’s action went to Instonians, who scored 316 with Cade Carmichael (79), Shane Dadswell (65) and Shane Getkate (51) all registering half-centuries.

Dadswell’s runs came from only 34 balls, smashing seven sixes at Middle Road after he had also scored 51 from 19 deliveries against Derriaghy on Friday in the T20 Cup.