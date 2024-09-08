An astonishing third-wicket partnership of 320 between captain Ross Bryans (168) and Sam O’Mahony (136) helped Templepatrick seal Premier League promotion for the first time in club history after their convincing 262-run triumph over Derriaghy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cloughan outfit finished third in each of the last two second-tier seasons but have now taken the historic step into the NCU’s top-flight with Saturday’s success – their 13th league win of the campaign – helping Bryans’ side celebrate in style by lifting the Section One title.

Derriaghy had early success with Richard Greer and Robert Smith’s dismissals leaving Templepatrick sitting on 15/2, but a remarkable stand between Bryans and overseas player O’Mahony, who put his name in the history books earlier this season by picking up all 10 wickets in their victory over Lurgan, ultimately changed the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryans’ 126-ball stay at the crease included a mammoth 14 sixes and nine fours while O’Mahony struck 19 boundaries in his contribution of 136 from 139 deliveries as the visitors posted 356/4 at a sun-drenched Queensway.

Templepatrick celebrate historic Premier League promotion after winning Section One title in style. PIC: Templepatrick CC

In reply, O’Mahony (3/6) completed a superb all-round performance while Michael Stewart (4/34) chipped in with four wickets as Derriaghy were dismissed for 94 inside 23 overs to leave Templepatrick toasting title glory.

With one match against second-placed Armagh still to play, Australian O’Mahony has struck 549 runs and collected a league-high 39 wickets while Bryans’ 168 takes his season run total to 519 at an average of 86.5.

They’ll now replace Carrickfergus in the Premier League after the Middle Road outfit’s relegation was confirmed last weekend with matches against the likes of reigning champions Waringstown, North Down and CSNI to relish for Templepatrick next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the final round of Premier League fixtures produced significant runs in batter-friendly conditions as 2023 winners Instonians racked up a whopping 416/5 against Carrick with Cade Carmichael (131*), Rob McKinley (109) and Ireland international Neil Rock (104) all contributing centuries before Ben Rose collected figures of 4/5 in the 270-run triumph.

There was also a thriller at Belmont as CIYMS chased 301 with one ball and one wicket remaining to defeat neighbours CSNI.

Marc Ellison (119) had earlier starred for CSNI as they posted 300, but Tyron Koen (100*) held his nerve, bringing up a century with the match-winning single in an innings that included five fours and four sixes.

Lisburn ended their Premier League campaign on a high in a rematch of this season’s Gallagher Challenge Cup final, getting the better of Muckamore this time around in a 27-run victory at Moylena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Jones (91) and Ireland ace Matthew Humphreys (53) helped guide the visitors to 253 with Sathish Suresh picking up figures of 5/64 for Muckamore.

Suresh (53) also shone with the bat before Northern Knights star Ben Calitz (77) rounded out a fine campaign, but the hosts fell from 151/2 to 226 all out as Humphreys collected four wickets.

In Friday night’s sole fixture, Ruhan Pretorius scored 100* from 50 deliveries in Woodvale’s 125-run win over North Down, sharing an opening stand of 119 with captain Harry Warke (69).