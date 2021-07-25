Brigade captain Andy Britton thrilled with Faughan Valley cup success

Played in the village in glorious conditions, the home side scored 160, with skipper Andy Millar topscoring finishing unbeaten on 76 runs and while Eglinton always looked in control, a quick fire 50 from David Barr and Iftikhar Hussain got the Beechgrove men back into the final, before Barr's stunning shot off the last ball sparked wild celebrations amongst the Waterside men.