Belfast-born Murray became the first Ireland Women’s cricketer to take six wickets in an ODI.

Orla Prendergast top-scored for the visitors with 41 as the tourists were dismissed for 180 with just under two overs to spare, but Zimbabwe never looked like chasing down their target and were all out for 99, Murray returning figures of six for 31.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field, their decision paying off as Ireland were reduced to 17 for two following the early wickets of Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter.

Leah Paul and Prendergast put on a partnership of 47 for the next wicket before before the former was caught behind off Kelis Ndhlovu.

Ireland looked to rebuild, but wickets fell at regular intervals to leave them 103 for six when Prendergast was sent back to the pavilion.

The away side were reduced to 159 for nine when Ava Canning was bowled by Precious Marange, but Murray and Jane Maguire dug in to put on 21 for the last wicket before the latter was trapped lbw by Ashley Ndiraya.

Zimbabwe never got going in their run chase and had only 59 on the board from their opening 20 overs.

Ndiraya top-scored with 25, but regular wickets continued to tumble and Murray had her sixth victim when Lindokuhle Mabhero nicked into the gloves of Hunter as Ireland claimed a series win.