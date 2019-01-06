Career-best figures for James Cameron-Dow

Left-arm spinners dominated proceedings today claiming 11 wickets between them on an eventful Day Two of the Ireland Wolves v Sri Lanka four-day match at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Resuming their overnight total at 185-4, Sri Lanka A lost their last six wickets this morning all to the bowling of James Cameron-Dow. The Northern Knights left-arm off-spinner claimed a first-class career-best of 7-77 as his side wrapped up the home side’s innings for 308 in the 78th over. Milinda Siriwardana converted his overnight score into a century - out shortly after for 104, while overnight batting partner Kamindu Mendis fell for 91.

One unfortunate note from the day was that first-innings batting hero James McCollum was hit on the back of the head during the morning session while fielding at short leg, and had to leave the field.

After assessment by medical staff at the ground, and a precautionary hospital visit for further assessment by a consultant, McCollum will re-join the squad at their hotel.

As a result, McCollum did not bat in the Wolves second innings. Sri Lanka A agreed, and the match official was informed, that Gareth Delany could bat in the second innings in McCollum’s place.

With a 155-run deficit, Ireland Wolves were looking for a positive start however lost early and regular wickets to find themselves at 103-6 in the 35th over. James Shannon, elevated to opener in this second innings, hit a promising 32 from 47 balls, which included five boundaries, but as with the first innings the Wolves struggled to consolidate a decent partnership in the top order. Lasith Embuldeniya, the left-arm orthodox spinner who claimed four wickets in the first innings against the Wolves, picked up 5-68, completing a great day for left-arm spinners on this dry Colombo pitch. There was some late order striking that put some respectability into the score and the Wolves finished Day Two on 182-9 – a 27-run lead going into Day Three.