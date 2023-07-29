Despite showing glimpses of their quality through the league campaign by beating defending champions Lisburn last month, the Middle Road outfit have struggled for consistency and find themselves sitting in the bottom-four ahead of today’s first post-split trip to Derriaghy.

They only trailed North Down and CSNI – the occupants of fifth and sixth – by four points after nine matches when the league was divided, but will now have to refocus their efforts and skipper van der Walt is looking to prove a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is pretty disappointing knowing what we're capable of,” he reflected. “We're in the semis and that proves we're capable of beating teams in the top-six.

Carrickfergus captain CJ van der Walt leads his side into a crucial double-header against Derriaghy and Lisburn this weekend. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"It has been pretty unfortunate for us.

"We've lost some games where availability cost us a bit. The top teams seem to have the same squad every week but we've struggled with that with guys being away etc.

"I would have loved to be in the top-six going into the semis just to prove the point of why we're there.

"There's nothing we can do about being in the bottom-four now but I want to go in and dominate. We want to finish on top of that section and win as many games as we can.

"I'd like for us to win all our games and state a point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competitiveness of the Premier League has been showcased once again this term with only eight points separating current table-toppers Instonians and CSNI in sixth, while Cliftonville Academy trail Carrickfergus by four points heading into the business end of the season.

Woodvale and Derriaghy are fighting it out at the bottom with both only winning one match to date and van der Walt, who has experience of playing in England and Scotland, feels the standard here has been at a high level for quite some time.

"Over the last couple of years the Premier League has always been competitive,” he added. “Any team is capable of beating each other in this league.

"That has been shown again this year with the bottom-four teams beating those in the top-six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's definitely a competitive league and I've played for a fair few clubs in England and Scotland, but this is definitely the strongest Premier League I've played in so far."