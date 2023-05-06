The hosts were earlier dismissed for 213 inside 44 overs despite a superb showing from Sam Gordon (76) who seems to have taken his game to another level at the start of this campaign and he shared an important partnership of 63 with Jamie Magowan (41).

Curtis Moorhead’s men would have hoped to set a much bigger target for Carrickfergus to chase, collapsing from 189/5 to 213 all out but their defence got off to a promising start when Patrick Kruger (1/39) clean bowled Iain Parkhill.

Moorhead (1/28) then pinned Jake Egan lbw and when Craig Averill was caught behind by Magowan off the bowling on Wayne Hughes (3/36) their dream of a first Premier League win was very much alive.

Alex Haggan played a starring role as Carrickfergus defeated Derriaghy in the Robinson Services Premier League on Saturday

Van der Walt (36) and Michael Rippon (38) steadied the ship and then it was over to Haggan, who after picking up a leg injury early in his innings, decided the best course of action was to deal in boundaries, smashing three sixes and three fours before reeling it back in with the finish line in sight.

Derriaghy will certainly feel it’s a missed opportunity to pick up crucial points with a number of dropped catches letting Carrick off the hook.

"I think we made it a lot more difficult for ourselves than we should have but the boys stuck together and held up well,” said van der Walt.

"It's a good win in our first 50-over game back and that's all we wanted. We got the win in the end and that's the most important thing.

"It's a very good team effort from the lads with everyone chipping in and doing their bit.

"That's going to be a big thing going forward and we really wanted to start off well and get a win and that will give us momentum.

"I knew we had the ability to do it so there were no panic stations. It was quite a low score and we only needed about three or four an over and I knew we had the guys to do it so never really had any doubt."

Haggan proved just how dangerous and effective he is batting in the Carrick middle order during his 53-ball stay at the crease.

"Alex played a brilliant role,” added van der Walt.

"He batted very well and played a senior knock. He is that kind of player that if the ball is there to hit he will do it and he just has to believe in himself.

"He said at the start he couldn't run so he went after the ball and realised we only needed two or three an over so composed himself, pulled it back a bit and kept it ticking over."

Northern Knights star van der Walt has taken over captaincy from Michael Gilmour for the 2023 campaign and was delighted to get a first win under his belt following their defeat to CIYMS on Thursday evening.

"It's a new role for me and it was great to see all the boys come together,” he said.

"We got here this morning with a great attitude and all the boys were buzzing for it.

