Challenge Cup final hero Adam Dennison praises Waringstown's collective effort in Instonians victory

Waringstown celebrate winning the NCU Gallagher Challenge Cup final against Instonians. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Waringstown’s Gallagher Challenge Cup final hero Adam Dennison praised an all-round team effort which helped The Lawn outfit secure a nine-wicket victory over Instonians.

Dennison, who previously scored centuries in both the 2018 and 2023 showpiece deciders, carried his bat throughout the innings, finishing on 90* as Greg Thompson’s side comfortably chased their target of 190 at Stormont.

While Dennison and Ireland international James McCollum (71*) shared a match-winning partnership of 130, it was an impressive bowling display which set the platform for success.

Instonians’ three dangermen – Cade Carmichael, Neil Rock and Shane Dadswell – were dismissed for a combined 50 runs with the latter caught off the bowling of Daniel van der Merwe first ball.

Rob McKinley (71) continued his fine form, but Tom Mayes, James Mitchell, Ross Allen, Thompson and van der Merwe all collected two wickets apiece to limit Inst to 189.

Dennison and McCollum showed their class to steer Waringstown to a 28th competition success – only North Down (32) have won the Challenge Cup on more occasions.

"We lost a tight one against Inst last weekend in the league and that looks like it's going to be hard to win now really, so we marked today as the big one,” Dennison told the NCU. “I thought we let ourselves down in a few big games at the start of the season and we were coming here today under no illusions - they are a very good side.

“Cade, Pebbles (Rock) and Shane have batted extremely well this year and Cian (Robertson) and Whitey (Andrew White) have bowled well.

"When Cade walks out to bat you'd think he's batting with a front door! Everything comes off the middle.

"The ball Daniel got Shane Dadswell with was a pearler. Rob and Pebbles got things together again and you were looking at 250 at one stage, but we dragged it back really well."

Dennison (179) finished this season’s Challenge Cup campaign second behind Carmichael (182) on the run charts and continued his love affair with the competition.

In his last three final innings, the 28-year-old has scored 145*, 109 and 90*, and picked up his fifth medal on Friday.