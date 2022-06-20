CIYMS and Lisburn progress to last eight of Irish Senior Cup

All 10 CIYMS batsmen reached double figures with Ross Adair and Jacob Mulder (both 41) leading the way as the home side set 326/8 against Newbuildings.

Keith Dudgeon (4-32) and the returning Mark Adair (1-52) reduced their opponents to 19/3 early on and wickets continued to fall at regular intervals with the exception of opposing captain Jared Wilson (124).

The North West Warriors batter smashed 12 maximums in his 86-ball innings but when he was caught off the bowling of Nigel Jones (2-1), the game was over as a contest and CI eased to a 140-run win.

Nigel Jones’ CIYMS side progressed to the Irish Senior Cup quarter-finals. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

At Wallace Park, number eight Matthew Humphreys (58) propelled Lisburn to 243 against Donemana, which turned out to be more than enough as Callum Atkinson’s men booked their spot in the last eight.

For the second day in a row, they recovered from early trouble as Neil Whitworth (46) took on the responsibility before handing over to the likes of Humphreys and Robert Rankin (32).

William McClintock was the driving force for Donemana, but he was dismissed shortly after reaching a fifty of his own by Atkinson (4-36) and Lisburn finished the job to win by 84 runs.

Elsewhere, six-time champions and eight-time finalists Waringstown went down by 87 runs at Leinster.

Heavily impacted by an Ireland Development XI tour to England, the Villagers were without Graham Hume, James McCollum and Morgan Topping for their trip to Dublin.

Ireland international Gareth Delany (97) fired the hosts to 252 despite superb bowling from Jamie Gibson (4-23) - who also scored 54 in the second innings – but Waringstown were ultimately bowled out for 165.

It was another Irish star that hampered North Down’s chances of progression as George Dockrell (91) was one of four half-centurions for Phoenix, who struck a colossal 355/6 on their way to a 202-run win.

Tom Mayes (60) blasted eight boundaries in the middle order, but the damage had been done as the Comber outfit succumbed to defeat at Phoenix Park while Instonians also lost out on the road to Balbriggan by 27 runs.