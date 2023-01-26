The 29-year-old, who holds an Irish passport, played at the 2012 U19 World Cup in Australia alongside the likes of current internationals Will Young and Ish Sodhi.

A left-arm spinner and middle-order batsman, van Woerkom was also called up to the New Zealand A team to take on India A in 2018.

He hopes to work his way into Simon Johnston’s Northern Knights squad ahead of the 2023 Inter-Provincial campaign and also has aspirations of playing international cricket for Ireland.

CIYMS celebrate after winning the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup

Van Woerkom plies his trade with Canterbury and has helped them win three Championships, picking up 49 wickets in 31 First Class matches at an average of 39.38.