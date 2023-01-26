CIYMS announce signing of former New Zealand Under-19 international
Reigning Irish Senior Cup champions CIYMS have announced the signing of former New Zealand Under-19 international, Theo van Woerkom.
The 29-year-old, who holds an Irish passport, played at the 2012 U19 World Cup in Australia alongside the likes of current internationals Will Young and Ish Sodhi.
A left-arm spinner and middle-order batsman, van Woerkom was also called up to the New Zealand A team to take on India A in 2018.
He hopes to work his way into Simon Johnston’s Northern Knights squad ahead of the 2023 Inter-Provincial campaign and also has aspirations of playing international cricket for Ireland.
Van Woerkom plies his trade with Canterbury and has helped them win three Championships, picking up 49 wickets in 31 First Class matches at an average of 39.38.
He’s the latest in a line of quality spinners at Belmont after the likes of James Cameron-Dow, Jacob Mulder and Ted Britton played key roles in the club’s recent dominance of local cricket.