CIYMS move has helped spark greater ambitions once again for Tyron Koen

​With the likes of influential captain Nigel Jones and Jacob Mulder leaving ahead of the current season following a campaign of almost complete dominance in local cricket, the Belmont club have had to freshen up their squad.

Koen was the first new arrival through the door and he has since been joined by Canterbury duo Ed Nuttall – who will serve as their overseas player – and Theo van Woerkom.

"I was looking at moving into the league and I was very close with CI's pro from last year, Keith (Dudgeon),” explained Koen. “I said to him 'what's the chances of something happening?' and he told me to come down and watch the Irish Cup final which was up at Bready.

Tyron Koen has joined Irish Senior Cup champions CIYMS

"I chatted with Ian (Butler, coach) there and it was done within a week. It was very smooth.

"Going to a team that won five of six trophies last year is great.

"I know they lost a couple of players but we are going into the season with the goal of winning every trophy. Hopefully we're able to come close to that.

"With Keith coming over I have always kept an eye on their results and they were unbelievable last year.

"Replicating something similar to that this season will be a challenge but hopefully it'll be a great season."

Koen picked up 67 wickets across his previous two seasons with North West outfit Ardmore and has been training during the winter with the Northern Knights.

The 25-year-old has played in 25 First Class matches, picking up 40 wickets while showing he’s also dangerous with bat in hand, and 23 List A games so is no stranger to the professional game.

While it wasn’t necessarily his intention to get back into playing at a higher level, training with his new teammates and conversations with head coach Simon Johnston have helped ignite his ambitions once again.

"I didn't really have any goals to continue playing List A or professional cricket really but when the opportunity came up and Ian told me to come along to a couple of sessions and see how it goes, I got back into it,” he added. “I had a chat with my girlfriend and decided to give it another go.

"Hopefully it'll be a good season and if the opportunity arises to play for them it would be amazing.

"It was something that I had missed without realising it.

"Once I made the move I was loving the high-intensity of it and thought I fitted in.

"Chatting to Johnty was the catalyst in that and he was saying that hopefully coming along to training would help me get that spark back. It seems like it has and I've been really enjoying it.

"He is a top, top coach and is always available for a chat.

"Chatting with him about what he sees in me and what I'm looking to achieve has been great.