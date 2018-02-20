CIYMS win race to sign Ireland spin hopeful

CIYMS have beaten off competition from other NCU clubs to re-sign spin bowler James Cameron-Dow.

The South African-born left-armer is rejoining the Belmont club after confirming plans to settle in the Province with his girlfriend.

James Cameron-Dow bowling for Northern Knights

Cameron-Dow wants to resume his career with the Northern Knights and push for a place in the Ireland set-up.

The 27-year-old from Cape Town was on the fringes of the Ireland squad during the three summers he spent in Northern Ireland between 20013 and 2015.

He spent two seasons with North Down before making the switch to CI in 2015.

In 10 games for the Northern Knights he took 43 wickets at 25.07, including the top two best figures in the competition’s history, 8-98 and 7-107 - both against the North West Warriors.

Cameron-Dow is believed to have attracted interest from a number of other clubs, but CI are delighted to have secured his signature.

He will be the only addition to the first eleven squad at Belmont, with professional Matt McGillivray returning, and Jacob Mulder, Ryan Hunter and Jason van der Merwe all remaining in the squad.

A CI spokesman said: “James has decided to come back and live with Northern Ireland with his girlfriend and push for a place with the Northern Knights and in the full Ireland set-up.

“James was a popular member of the squad during the summer he spent with us in 2015 and we hope we can help him achieve full Ireland honours.”