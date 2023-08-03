The Middle Road outfit booked their spot in a historic showdown against Waringstown by beating Templepatrick, defending champions CIYMS and Lisburn in a bowl-out after their semi-final was washed out following three attempts to get it played.

Established in 1868, Carrickfergus have waited patiently for an occasion like this to come around and van der Walt says there’s a real excitement around the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That (excitement) started straight away after it was confirmed,” he said. “Everybody was in shock for a couple of minutes straight after but then everyone realised what that actually meant.

Carrickfergus captain CJ van der Walt leads his side into a first-ever Challenge Cup final on Friday. PIC: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

"Ever since that moment until now things haven't stopped with people ringing buses and every person you speak to at the club is going to make an effort to be down at the game. It's something that nobody wants to miss.

"It's also special for the players that have been around for longer than me - this moment is going to mean a lot to them.

"Some of them have waited years for this moment so we're all going to embrace it as you never know when this will come around again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick will undoubtedly go into the Stormont contest against 26-time winners Waringstown as underdogs – but van der Walt will be delivering the exact same message to his side as he has throughout their run.

"I've been telling the boys going into every game this season that we have to believe we can win regardless of who we are playing,” he added. “The boys have taken that on and we've had a couple of good runs.

"We're coming now off five wins in a row so for the boys it's about belief.

"Sometimes it takes one or two individuals to take a game away but if the boys stick together then moments like this happen and you get opportunities like being in a Challenge Cup final."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van der Walt could further etch his name into the Carrick history books by becoming the first club captain to lift the famous Challenge Cup trophy, but he isn’t getting carried away.

"I'll take it one step at a time - cricket can humble you very quickly!” he said. “You have to embrace every moment.

"We're already one step closer than we've ever been before so we embrace it for what it is, make sure we prepare well individually and do everything we can to be ready.