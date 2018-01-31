CRICKET: Draw is made for Ulster Schools Cup

Ulster Bank has announced a two year extension to its sponsorship of the Ulster Schools Cricket Cup at the draw for the opening rounds of next summer’s competition.

Eight schools have receive a bye into the second round with holders Royal Belfast Academical Institution enjoying a home tie against either Bangor Grammar School or Lurgan College.

Only one second round game will feature two seeded teams with last year’s runners up Wallace High School making the short journey to Friends School in a Lisburn derby.

The first round draw is:

A: RBAI Seconds v Limavady Grammar School

B: Sullivan Upper v Down High School

C: Bangor GS v Lurgan College

D: Antrim GS v Grosvenor GS

E: Carrickfergus GS v Belfast High School

F: Regent House v Campbell College

G:Royal School Armagh v Strabane Academy

Second round:

A v Ballymena Academy

B v Belfast Royal Academy

RBAI v C

D v Methodist College

Coleraine GS v E

F v Foyle College

Ballyclare High School v G

Friends School v Wallace