CRICKET: Ed Joyce to be honoured by Club and Country

The long-service and career achievements of one of Ireland and Sussex’s most successful players, Ed Joyce, will be honoured this summer.

Both Cricket Ireland and Sussex confirmed yesterday that a T20 match between Sussex Sharks and an Ireland XI will be played at Arundel Castle on Sunday June 24 to honour the Dublin-born Joyce.

The match is part of the Ed Joyce Testimonial Year programme, an honour bestowed on him by Sussex Cricket to recognise his service to the county side that he played for from 2009 to 2016, and captained from mid-2012 to 2015.

“Ed has been a fantastic servant to Irish cricket since his arrival on the international scene in 2006. Not only is he a one of the most talented and hard-working batsman we have ever seen pull on the Irish shirt, he is a great ambassador for the sport off the field,” said Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director at Cricket Ireland.

“Of course, we know Ed’s story so well – a dual international who represented both Ireland and England at an elite level - but what the Irish public may not be as aware of is his record of achievement and reputation in the English county game. That Sussex Cricket are honouring an Irish cricketer with a testimonial year goes some way to indicating the esteem that Ed is held in.”

Rob Andrew, Sussex Cricket Chief Executive, added: “ Thanks to his performances as a batsman and leadership as captain, Ed is quite rightly regarded as a Sussex legend. This match will be a fitting way for the club’s supporters to celebrate Ed’s achievements and help raise money for the PCA Benevolent Fund and Sussex Cricket Foundation.”

Joyce, currently on tour as part of Ireland’s campaign to qualify for the Cricket World Cup in 2019, said he was honoured to be recognised in this way and looked forward to leading out an Irish XI against Sussex.

“I definitely played my best cricket at Sussex and am very grateful to all the players, coaches and supporters who firstly welcomed me to the club, and then also helped bring the best out of my game,” said Joyce.

“To have played First-class cricket for 20 years and to have represented my nation at an international level for the last 12 years has been a tremendous journey, and with Ireland and Sussex coming together for this match is truly humbling.”