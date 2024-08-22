Cricket Ireland confirm three-match one-day series on home soil against England
While venues are still to be finalised, the three matches will take place on September 17, September 19 and September 21 2025 with CEO Warren Deutrom claiming the arrival of the 2019 World Cup champions is “yet another sign of the increasing stature” of Ireland on the global stage.
“We are delighted to confirm this series – it will in fact be the first-ever three-match one-day series between the two sides played in Ireland, and the first fixture between the two teams in Ireland since May 2019,” he said. “While we will announce our full summer 2025 programme in due course, we have agreed to release these dates earlier than the rest as the interest levels in this series are already high and we wanted to lock in dates with the ECB in their busy 2025 schedule.
"Tickets will go on sale in early 2025 and we anticipate a great number of travelling fans to come – so when they go live, we’d recommend buying early to avoid disappointment.
“These aren’t the only fixtures between Ireland and England coming up, of course,, with England Women touring here next month for three ODIs and two T20Is.
"It is great for Irish fans to see England’s men’s and women’s senior teams playing more regularly on these shores – it is yet another sign of the increasing stature of Ireland in the global game.”
