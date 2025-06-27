Cricket Ireland looking to make most of 'once-in-a-generation opportunity' after confirming £1million investment in Belfast site

Stormont hosted a Test match between Ireland and Zimbabwe last summer. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Cricket Ireland have confirmed a £1million investment into a project at Belfast’s Northern Ireland Civil Service Sports Association (NICSSA).

Aligned with Cricket Ireland’s ‘Cricket in Ireland Strategic Plan 2024–2027’ and the ‘Cricket Ireland Facilities Strategy’, the new funding will support the delivery of Phase One of a longer-term plan aimed at redeveloping the site’s sporting, health, and wellbeing facilities.

Phase One includes creating a venue capable of hosting matches during the 2030 T20 World Cup, permanent infrastructure, including seating and broadcast facilities, designed to improve the spectator experience, and high-quality indoor and outdoor training spaces to support wider community engagement which Cricket Ireland hope will make the sport more accessible and inclusive.

The NICSSA at Stormont is Cricket Ireland’s main base in Northern Ireland with the venue hosting a Test match for the first time last summer as Ireland defeated Zimbabwe.

“The NICSSA Sports Precinct is a fundamentally important venue for Irish cricket,” said Brian MacNeice, Chair of Cricket Ireland. “It not only features one of our leading international grounds but provides crucial space for community and domestic representative cricket to take place.

"The Stormont Cricket Ground holds a great fondness for Irish fans for the many international matches it has held over the years – most notably the Test Match last year against Zimbabwe.

“Numerous reports over the years have highlighted that there is a lack of quality training and playing facilities on the island of Ireland. We now have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make major in-roads into resolving these issues.

“The proposed redevelopment of the NICSSA facilities is a project that the Board is fully supportive of, and it has unanimously approved a £1 million strategic investment in Phase One of the development.

“If you consider this project, the new Stadium at Abbottstown and our direct support for facilities upgrade proposals at Bready and Malahide, we are demonstrating our resolve to tackle the facilities and infrastructure deficits in a substantial manner.”