​Stirling, who sits second in the list of all-time Ireland appearances behind Kevin O’Brien, has taken over white-ball captaincy from Andrew Balbirnie after he stepped down from the role following a disappointing 50-over World Cup qualifying campaign in Zimbabwe.

Balbirnie will still be part of the squad that travels to Scotland later this month in a crucial series against the hosts, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Italy and Jersey.

Five players who star for NCU clubs have been included – Stirling, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Graham Hume and Craig Young.

New interim Ireland white-ball captain Paul Stirling. PIC: Ray Lawrence

“While we are all disappointed that Ireland Men will not make an appearance at the 50-over World Cup this year, we must refocus quickly on the upcoming qualification campaign,” said Andrew White, National Men’s Selector. “I know the coaches and players don’t need any additional motivation, they will be fired up and looking to make amends.

“I have no doubt Paul will step seamlessly into the captaincy role and as vice-captain he was already a senior player we engaged with regularly.

"His insights and experience have always been welcome and I look forward to working closer with him over coming months.

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank Andrew for his service as captain.

"I always enjoyed engaging with Bal around selection and succession planning and wish him well going forward.

“The squad has a familiar shape to it, albeit we are pleased to welcome Neil Rock back into the senior squad.

"Pebbles has had an excellent domestic campaign and earned a recall off the back of a continued run of form with the bat and continues to display an efficiency and quality with the gloves.

"Ross Adair has likewise shown how dangerous a player he is at domestic level – he is an exciting talent.”